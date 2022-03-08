Dallas Cowboys sign free agent linebacker Anthony Barr to one-year deal

The Cowboys' linebacking corps is getting some reinforcements in the form of a four-time Pro Bowler and former standout Minnesota Vikings defender

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' defense is raising its Barr.

On Wednesday, the team announced that it had signed linebacker Anthony Barr to on a one-year deal.

Barr, who was a first round pick out UCLA in 2014, has spent the last eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The four-time Pro-Bowler has seemed like a good fit for the Cowboys since he hit free agency in the spring. The signing reunites Barr with former Vikings Defensive Coordinator George Edwards, who is now a defensive assistant with the Cowboys.

Barr has had some difficulty staying on the field as of late; he’s missed 22 games over the past three seasons.

If healthy though, he should add quality depth to a linebacking group that includes Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.