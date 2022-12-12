Cowboys sign veteran free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

It's not Odell Beckham Jr., but rather a former Colts Pro Bowler that the Cowboys have signed to bolster their WR corps.

FRISCO, Texas — As expected, the Dallas Cowboys have signed a Pro Bowl-caliber free agent wide receiver to bolster their wide receiving corps.

No, it's not Odell Beckham Jr. Rather, it's T.Y. Hilton, the former Indianapolis Colts wideout.

From when he entered the league in 2012 until 2018, Hilton was one of the top wide receivers in the league, making the Pro Bowl in four straight years (from '14 to '17) and averaging well over 1,000 receiving yards and around 6 touchdowns per season during that span.

In his final three seasons in Indianapolis, his production tailed off to around 500 yards per season, as he missed several games in '19 and '21. But he still totaled 13 touchdowns over those three seasons.

Hilton was not on a roster to begin the 2022 season, but the Cowboys pick him up with four games remaining in the regular season.

Dallas has engaged in a very public flirtation with free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. over the last month, but after a two-day visit to the Cowboys facility last week, no deal with Beckham has yet been reached. Dallas front office sources have indicated to WFAA that they don't know when Beckham will be able to take the field; in fact, they expressed concern that he might not be able to return to game action during the 2022 season.

So, now the Cowboys pick up Hilton in an effort to strengthen a unit that has been productive for Dallas this season with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Noah Brown all having made key plays through the year.

Dallas also just brought James Washington onto the active roster for the first time all season, Sunday. Washington had been on injured reserve all season, after a training camp injury stole most of his inaugural campaign with the Cowboys.

These moves don't necessarily rule out a future Dallas deal for Beckham, however. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear on Sunday that he has not moved on from the idea.