Dak Prescott is the only listed QB for Dallas after making cuts to 53-man roster. What does that mean for the backup spot?

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys made their final cuts before Tuesday's deadline to make up the team's 53-man roster and ... Dak Prescott is the only listed quarterback?
Dallas made 28 moves before the deadline. Here is a breakdown of those moves:
Waived:
- G No. 60 Isaac Alarcon
- DT No. 94 Josiah Bronson
- DE No. 59 Markaviest Bryant
- T No. 76 Aviante Collins
- S No. 31 Tyler Coyle
- RB No. 34 Malik Davis
- QB No. 17 Ben DiNucci
- WR No. 19 Dontario Drummond
- C No. 64 James Empey
- CB No. 29 C.J. Goodwin
- QB No. 15 Will Grier
- LB No. 47 Storey Jackson
- LB No. 45 Malik Jefferson
- G No. 62 Braylon Jones
- C No. 65 Alec Lindstrom
- K No. 19 Brett Maher
- TE No. 84 Sean McKeon
- LS No. 44 Jake McQuaide
- QB No. 10 Cooper Rush
- T No. 61 Amon Simon
- WR No. 80 Brandon Smith
- DE No. 52 Mika Tafua
- S No. 40 Juanyeh Thomas
- WR No. 16 T.J. Vasher
- DT No. 91 Carlos Watkins
Waived/Injured:
- RB No. 32 Aaron Shampklin
- CB No. 36 Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Reserve/NFI (non-football injury):
- LB No. 33 Damone Clark
Who is going to be the backup QB?
You'll notice that the Cowboys waived Rush, Grier and DiNucci. So what gives, Jerry?
Well, there's an explanation for that. ESPN beat writer Todd Archer laid out the situation on Twitter as the cuts were announced. Archer said Rush and/or Grier will likely be back in some form with the Cowboys in the coming days – whether it be on the practice squad or the active roster – to serve as the backup for America's Team.
"Don't be alarmed. It's roster manipulation at the moment to be prepared for moves to come over the next few days. They can have a wink-wink deal with Rush since he's a vested vet. Grier would be back if unclaimed as well," Archer tweeted. "Many of these moves by teams today are ways to work around the 53-man roster limit. In effect, they are going with 56-57-man rosters with how practice squad callups now work these days."
Archer said it best: don't freak out, Cowboys fans. There is a plan. Prescott won't be the only quarterback on the roster ... at least not for long.
