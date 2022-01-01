Former Dallas Cowboys running back, assistant coach Dan Reeves dead at 77

Reeves was a running back for the Cowboys in the '60s before becoming an assistant under Tom Landry in 1972. He's 1 of 7 coaches in NFL history with 200 wins.

ATLANTA — Former Dallas Cowboys running back, assistant coach and Super Bowl winner Dan Reeves died Saturday morning at home in Atlanta, his family confirmed to the NFL Network. He was 77.

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA," the family's statement reads. "He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined."

Reeves spent the bulk of his professional football coaching career as the head coach for the Denver Broncos (1981-1992), New York Giants (1993-1996) and Atlanta Falcons (1997-2003), but he got his start after signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 1965. He was hired to play safety, switched to halfback and then took over at running back after Mel Renfro got injured. Reeves wound up setting franchise records for touchdowns scored during a game (four, against Atlanta in 1967), and at one point scored touchdowns while running, receiving and throwing in the same game. He played at running back for eight seasons and appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one in 1971.

He later became an assistant coach under Tom Landry in Dallas in 1972. As a Cowboys assistant coach, he appeared in three Super Bowls, winning one.

He took the Denver Broncos to three Super Bowls and the Atlanta Falcons to one Super Bowl, but lost each time.