Cowboys preseason opener: Who to watch against Jacksonville

The final score doesn't matter in the preseason but the Dallas Cowboys will be looking at how the players respond to the first game action of 2023.

ARLINGTON, Texas — After three weeks of training camp and beating up on one another, the Dallas Cowboys finally get a chance to hit someone else. They’ll play their first preseason game on Saturday as the team returns to Dallas after working out in Oxnard for the beginning of camp.

The Cowboys host the Jacksonville Jaguars and although football is back, it’s highly unlikely that any meaningful snaps will be taken by the starters. Head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned that he hasn’t made up his mind for who is going to play in the preseason opener, but quarterback Dak Prescott will more than likely not be suiting up.

McCarthy stated that he’s unsure if his franchise quarterback will see any exhibition action, a good indication that Prescott won’t play against the Jaguars. However, there are other players to watch for as the Cowboys kick off their preseason slate on Saturday:

WR Jalen Brooks

Few players have made as much of an impression as Brooks in training camp. As a seventh-round selection, Brooks was going to have to ball out to give himself a chance at making the roster. That’s exactly what the rookie out of South Carolina has done.

However, it’s one thing to do it against the same defensive backs repeatedly in camp, where many of the drills are designed for the offense to succeed. It’s quite another to do it against stiffer competition, when it’s in a real game. This will be the first time for Brooks to prove that he’s for real.

DT Mazi Smith

Everyone wants to get a glimpse of the Cowboys’ top pick from April’s draft. Smith has shown that he can play and demonstrated his strength in training camp, now fans will get to see if he’s as good as advertised.

Can Smith remain stout in the running game and flash the pass rushing skills the organization has touted since he was taken in the first round? Will he prove to be a quick learner and get better off the ball than he’s been at times in Oxnard? We’ll find out more of what Smith is made of in his first game as a Cowboy.

CB Eric Scott Jr.

Another rookie who has turned heads, only Scott has been turning them since minicamp. Scott has made an impression on the Dallas coaching staff since being drafted in the sixth-round this year and his notable play has continued through the first few weeks of practice.

The Jaguars have one of the better receiving groups in the league, and with their starters expected to play a series or two, Scott will be challenged. How he fares will help clue the Cowboys in on their surprising rookie cornerback.

One of the fan favorites should get his opportunity to shine in the first preseason game. Vaughn has had a steady camp, but he remains fourth on the depth chart behind running backs Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, and Malik Davis. If the pint-sized running back wants to climb the ladder, he’ll need a solid debut.

Deuce Vaughn is nearly impossible to tackle.



This spin move... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oZjTY3E3uQ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2023

Vaughn has found space to run in camp, but there’s a new level of competition coming his way, and how he handles his first NFL game action will be interesting. Expect to see Vaughn in the backfield, and on kick returns against the Jaguars.

Cowboys fans everywhere are excited to see what Vaughn can do and he’ll be one to watch any time he’s on the field.

OL Tyler Smith

There’s no telling how much Smith will play but it will be interesting to see the second-year lineman at work. The reports about his work ethic and improvement have been glowing, and the team needs him to make a significant jump in year two.

Smith might just be the best offensive lineman in camp – since Zack Martin remains missing – and he’ll get a chance to back up that claim.

OL Matt Waletzko

Another second-year offensive lineman who will be watched carefully in the first preseason game. Waletzko is expected to be the ever-important swing tackle for Dallas and the Cowboys need to know what they have.

After good reports of his offseason work, there has been nothing noteworthy about Waletzko in camp thus far. If Waletzko comes up flat, Dallas might be in the market for a better option.

TE John Stephens

The rookie undrafted free agent has been making plays in camp and could be on track to be one of the real surprises this summer. Stephens has taken advantage of fellow rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker’s absence and his stock has been rising in the last week of practice.

One player that I'm really excited to watch on Saturday for the #Cowboys is TE John Stephens Jr.



He's flashed at training camp and even worked with the first team yesterday per @McCoolBCB pic.twitter.com/BS0JDqJLwt — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 11, 2023

Expect Stephens to get extended snaps and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares against different competition.

LB Jabril Cox

Cox was on the path to making an impact as a rookie, but an ACL injury derailed his trajectory. His sophomore season was a bust, which made him a bit of an afterthought on this defense.

However, another year removed from the injury and Cox is looking like he’s ready to get back to earning a larger role. McCarthy singled out Cox’s play a few days ago and the third-year linebacker can prove that he’s ready to make contributions on defense once again.

The Cowboys don’t have much depth at linebacker, so Cox trying to solidify his place as a top backup will be something to watch for in the preseason opener.

PK Brandon Aubrey

One competition has already been settled; the Cowboys released Tristan Vizcaino to keep the rookie kicker Aubrey, whom they signed out of the USFL. Aubrey struggled early in camp but has been money since the team gave him the opportunity to sink or swim.

Expect the Cowboys to give Aubrey every chance to make kicks and earn a job in the preseason, that starts against the Jaguars.

