Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott still can't grip 'well enough to play'

The Dallas Cowboys were hopeful that Dak Prescott would return for the Week 5 matchup against Los Angeles but Jerry Jones splashed cold water on that notion.

DALLAS — There is only one thumb that Dallas-Fort Worth and the rest of America cares about.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to rehabilitate from thumb surgery sustained on Sept. 12 following a fracture during the 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium to open the season.

Even though backup quarterback Cooper Rush has performed admirably in relief, helping the Cowboys to a 3-1 record, the curiosity over when Prescott will be healthy enough to return remains constant.

Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones joined "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Tuesday to give an update on where the two-time Pro Bowler is with his hand rehab.

"Well, I know that it’s better, and I know that he’s going to go out there everyday and make progress toward being able to grip the ball," Jones said. "I don’t know that you could ask for better news technically, physically in how it’s responding, how it’s healing so to speak. And, so, all of those things are on go, and I don’t know that as we go by each day if, considering the injury, considering the location of the injury, I don’t know that you could make any more progress."

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that #Rush gets the most out of the way plays are designed. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 4, 2022

Initially, the Cowboys were working with a six-to-eight week timeline. However, the timeline shrank to a more manageable and hopeful four-to-six week outlook.

Dallas also did not place Prescott on injured reserve, keeping him on the active roster. As a result, Prescott is able to have the same access to the practice field and team meetings as he would if he were suiting up each week.

As much as Jones and Cowboys fans seek the bright lines when it comes to Prescott's healing, even Jones admits that there is an element of the divine still at play.

"There’s some things here about healing that I often say only the man upstairs knows how that works," said Jones. "But he’ll have a big week and he’ll be hard on himself getting it ready to go. It’s all I can say.”

The Cowboys go on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CST at SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys have a 3-1 record and are getting ready to face a 2-2 Rams squad that is coming off a short week as they fell 24-9 to the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Monday Night Football.

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan "we'll see how the week goes" relative to #Dak's availability for the #Rams. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 4, 2022

Rush will more than likely get another start under his belt as Jones wouldn't give Prescott the thumbs up when asked about his ability to grip the football.

"No, not well enough to play," Jones said.

