Jerry Jones 'burning the midnight oil' in possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr.

DALLAS — Make no mistake: The Dallas Cowboys seem to really want Odell Beckham Jr.

Quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday confirmed that he and his teammates have been recruiting the high-profile receiver, who remains a free agent. And when owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham Jr. on Wednesday morning, this is how he responded:

"I'll tell you this, any way in the world we can help this team - because we've got a chance - any way in the world we can help this team, I'm burning the midnight oil to get it done," Jones said. "We're in line, and let's just put it like this: I hope he's in line, maybe. This is the time to do it if we were ever going to do something to help this team. We've got a chance here with this team. If it's there, we'll get it."

When asked if fans can expect an Odell Beckham Jr. signing, Jerry Jones says he’s “burning the midnight oil” to make the Cowboys better. pic.twitter.com/kwR7A5qCNC — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) November 23, 2022

Jones was giving interviews promoting the Cowboys' partnership with the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, which will be featured prominently during Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the Giants.

But the subject also turned to Beckham and the Cowboys' reported pursuit of the receiver, who starred for the Giants early in his career. Beckham was later traded to the Cleveland Browns and then the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won a Super Bowl last year.

Beckham has not signed with a team in 2022, but he's fielding interest from across the league ahead of the stretch run.

Jones called Beckham "a rare opportunity this time of year."

"We have to look at it," Jones said. "We've got a team that deserves any chance it can get to play at a level that can get us there."