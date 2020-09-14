Injuries, defense set back Cowboys in season opener

The Cowboys managed to go up 14-13 at the half before losing the game 20-17.

DALLAS — The first game of the season for the Dallas Cowboys started with a dominant showing from the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium Sunday, with L.A. putting up a touchdown before the first quarter was over and Dallas not scoring until the second quarter.

But despite a lackluster first quarter and losing LB Leighton Vander Esch with a collarbone injury and TE Blake Jarwin with a leg injuriy, the Cowboys managed to go up 14-13 at the half before losing the game 20-17.

Ezekiel Elliott had two touchdowns in the second quarter, but perhaps the thing most people were talking about was the "FEED ME" tattoo Elliott debuted after a touchdown run. He ended the game with a total of 96 yards.

Elsewhere, the 'Boys struggled on defense and had a hard time turning a third quarter interception into a touchdown.

For the Rams, Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and Robert Woods had six catches for 105 yards to help the Rams improve to 4-0 in season openers under coach Sean McVay.

Before the game, Dallas defensive lineman Dontari Poe became the first Cowboys player to kneel during the national anthem.