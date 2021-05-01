Dallas Cowboys end final day of NFL Draft with 6 picks

FRISCO, Texas — As the 2021 NFL Draft enters its third day, the Dallas Cowboys still have six picks remaining.
After trading the No. 10 slot on day 1, the Cowboys became the team with the highest number of picks in this year's draft with 11 total.
Here's a look at the draft picks for day 3:
- Round 4, pick 115: Jabril Cox, linebacker, LSU
- Round 4, pick 138: Josh Ball, offensive tackle, Marshall
- Round 5, pick 179: Simi Fehoko, wide receiver, Stanford
- Round 6, pick 192: Quinton Bohanna, nose tackle, Kentucky
- Round 6, pick 227: Israel Mukuamu, safety, South Carolina
- Round 7, pick 238: Matt Farniok, guard, Nebraska
Here's a look at the players Dallas selected earlier in the draft:
Round 1, pick 12: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State
Round 2, pick 44: Kelvin Joseph, cornerback, Kentucky
Round 3, pick 75: Osa Odighizuwa, defensive tackle, UCLA
Round 3, pick 84: Chauncey Golston, defensive end, Iowa
Round 3, pick 99: Nahshon Wright, cornerback, Oregon State
