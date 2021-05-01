x
Dallas Cowboys end final day of NFL Draft with 6 picks

The Cowboys added a linebacker, an offensive tackle, a wide receiver, a nose tackle, a safety and a guard in Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

FRISCO, Texas — As the 2021 NFL Draft enters its third day, the Dallas Cowboys still have six picks remaining. 

After trading the No. 10 slot on day 1, the Cowboys became the team with the highest number of picks in this year's draft with 11 total. 

Here's a look at the draft picks for day 3: 

  • Round 4, pick 115: Jabril Cox, linebacker, LSU 
  • Round 4, pick 138: Josh Ball, offensive tackle, Marshall 
  • Round 5, pick 179: Simi Fehoko, wide receiver, Stanford
  • Round 6, pick 192: Quinton Bohanna, nose tackle, Kentucky  
  • Round 6, pick 227:  Israel Mukuamu, safety, South Carolina
  • Round 7, pick 238: Matt Farniok, guard, Nebraska 

Here's a look at the players Dallas selected earlier in the draft:

Round 1, pick 12: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State

Cowboys trade 10th pick to Eagles; select Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL Draft

Round 2, pick 44: Kelvin Joseph, cornerback, Kentucky

Dallas Cowboys get help in secondary, draft Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph in round 2

Round 3, pick 75: Osa Odighizuwa, defensive tackle, UCLA

Cowboys draft defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa from UCLA in round 3

Round 3, pick 84: Chauncey Golston, defensive end, Iowa

Cowboys add more defense with 84th pick, taking defensive end Chauncey Golston

Round 3, pick 99: Nahshon Wright, cornerback, Oregon State  

RELATED: Cowboys take Oregon State CB Nahshon Wright to finish Day 2 defensive spree

