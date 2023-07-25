Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opens training camp with high expectations for this year's team, status of Zack Martin

"We've got a team that can compete for the top spot," Jones said in his annual state of the team press conference.

OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kicked off the start of training camp on Tuesday with his annual state of the team press conference.

Tuesday's conference largely addressed Jones' high expectations of the team this season. It happened as the Cowboys get set to begin camp in Oxnard, California.

"If we can have the kind of camp we want to have, we've got a team that can compete for the top spot," Jones told reporters.

"When you weight it, you weigh how we've evolved over the last two to three years with our defense. You look at some of the talent we've got. Look at Dak. When you look at all those things, I think we've got a chance to be a contender," Jones continued.

A question surrounding the start of training camp is the status of All-Pro left guard Zack Martin, who is holding out from camp in search of a better contract. Reports state that Martin believes he's underpaid compared the current market.

Martin is currently in the middle of a six-year, $84 million contract that runs through 2026.

Jones was asked about Martin but declined to elaborate on the 32-year-old's status.

"Just not going to discuss anything about any of our player's agreements. We have great communication with frankly everybody, so no surprises at all," Jones said. "But we won't be discussing any of the football business aspects of this thing."

"You know, he's a great player. He's one of our team leaders. There's nothing but love for him. That part hasn't changed," head coach Mike McCarthy added. "But as Jerry's already addressed it, this is a business situation, and that's where it is."

Regardless if Martin participates in camp, the Cowboys are looking to make bigger strides this year following last season's disappointing ending in San Francisco.