Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'optimistic' QB Dak Prescott could return in two weeks

The Dallas Cowboys are still without Dak Prescott but owner Jerry Jones doesn’t anticipate that it will be much longer before his franchise quarterback returns.

DALLAS — Stand-in quarterback Cooper Rush did enough for the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 in Week 2 at AT&T Stadium last Sunday.

With the win, the Cowboys avoided an 0-2 start for the first time since 2010. Rush completed 19 passes on 31 attempts for 235 yards and a touchdown while taking one sack. The former 2017 undrafted free agent is now 2-0 through two career starts, both of them including a game-winning drive.

Dallas' offense appears steady for now without starting QB Dak Prescott, who is recovering from a broken thumb on his throwing hand. If the Cowboys keep winning, Prescott can heal up as there isn't a significant drop off at quarterback that compromises the team's chances of winning.

However, Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones believes the two-time Pro Bowler will be available to go sooner rather than later.

"Don’t know that anybody knows when he can get into the strength area where he can grasp [the ball], then you’ll see probably a real advancement in his timeline," Jones told "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Tuesday. "I don’t know when that is. I do know that I think after a good airing out last week, everybody recognizes that he will be back sooner rather than later as far as the timeline. It really could be as minimal as two weeks up here in my mind."

Jones qualified that it was "very optimistic" to think Prescott could return in two weeks. However, those sentiments were similarly expressed by Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones on Monday via an appearance on 105.3 "The Fan."

The timeline the front office has presented would indicate Prescott could be ready to play against Washington on Oct. 2 at AT&T Stadium.

"Now, that’s very optimistic," Jones admitted. "That is optimistic, but it could be. He’s got the opportunity to not have a lot of fear about re-injuring it. It’s just a question of the grip, but it’s a big question.”

The Cowboys next have the New York Giants on Monday Night Football on Sept. 26. The Giants are 2-0 and can make a statement with a win over the Cowboys, the reigning NFC East champions.

If Dallas falls to 1-2 while New York is 3-0 and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) continue to stack wins, it could compel Dallas to insert Prescott back into the lineup by the time the Washington game rolls around in an effort to keep pace with the rest of the division.