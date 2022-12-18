Cowboys clinch playoff spot after Washington loses on Sunday night

Cowboys fans, you should thank the Giants for their win.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys fans, it's time to thank the New York Giants. But just this one time.

The Cowboys made their hunt for a playoff spot a bit harder on Sunday afternoon after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All the Cowboys had to do was win and they were in. But alas, it's never that easy.

However, all eyes were on the Sunday night matchup between the Giants and the Washington Commanders.

And thanks to the Giants beating the Commanders 20-12, the Cowboys have now clinched a playoff berth.

The Cowboys already had some help from last Thursday night's game when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks. Dallas needed that Seahawks loss to stay in the playoff hunt in case of a loss to the Jaguars.

Dallas could have already been in the playoffs if the Detroit Lions lost to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, but the Lions came away with a 20-17 win, keeping their season alive.

Now, of course, all of this could have been avoided if the Cowboys hadn't allowed Jacksonville to rally in the second half to come away with a win.

Dallas was up 27-10 with 5:41 left in the third quarter. But then the defense gave away three straight touchdowns, which eventually led to a last-second field goal by Jacksonville to send the game to overtime, where the Jaguars picked off Dak Prescott for the winning score.

Cowboys Nation had to rely on the Giants to win, and it ended up working out in the end.