Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to return to practice on Wednesday, Mike McCarthy says

FRISCO, Texas — The return of Dak Prescott is imminent.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is expected to be medically cleared to return to practice this week, head coach Mike McCarthy said during a press conference Monday.

"Expectation is for Dak to be cleared today or tomorrow and return to practice Wednesday," McCarthy said.

It's still unclear whether Prescott will start against the Detroit Lions this Sunday afternoon.

Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 and has been out since. He wasn't placed on IR, so he was able to be on the sidelines with the Cowboys during practices and games.

Behind quarterback Cooper Rush, the Cowboys have beaten expectations and are currently 4-2 on the season, which has eased the pain of losing Prescott for weeks.

However, after a less-than-stellar performance by Rush this past Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott's return has been... let's just say anticipated.

Stephen Jones, Cowboys' executive vice president, was asked during his weekly radio show on 105.3-FM The Fan's "K&C Masterpiece" on Monday about Prescott's return and if Rush made his last start against the Eagles.

"We will see what the week brings, see if [Dak] will be able to be consistent this week with how he feels with that thumb and we'll go from there," Jones said. "But, again, I can't say enough about Cooper Rush."

Jones praised the coaching staff last week after having success with Rush as a starter.

"I think Mike [McCarthy] is doing a great job, him and Kellen [Moore] are playing complementary football... not turning the ball over, protecting it, letting the defense make plays for us," Jones said. "Right now, we're doing what we need to do to win the games."