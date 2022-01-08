Cowboys receiver James Washington carted off field after injuring foot in training camp

Washington signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March.

OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington had to be carted off the field on Monday morning after injuring his right foot in practice. Now, he's out for the next 10 weeks, officials say.

The injury occurred during non-scrimmage drills. Washington and cornerback Trevon Diggs jockeyed down the sideline and both went up for a ball that was under-thrown by quarterback Cooper Rush.

James Washington being carted off pic.twitter.com/9l4E6X9nu8 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2022

Washington came down awkwardly and hobbled to the sideline before he was carted off.

Shortly after, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he didn't know the particulars but added, “I’m concerned about it.”

Monday evening, officials confirmed to WFAA that Washington has a broken fifth metatarsal and is expected to miss 10 weeks. The injury is similar to the one Tank Lawrence sustained last year.

After an incompletion on a deep route, James Washington hobbles off. pic.twitter.com/NCpL8Jj0jX — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 1, 2022

The Cowboys signed Washington to a one-year contract in March, in hopes the former Pittsburgh Steeler would add veteran depth to a young receiver group.

While CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys clear No. 1 receiver in Dallas after they traded Amari Cooper to Cleveland, the rest of the receiving corps is largely unproven or injured.

Michael Gallup is still rehabbing from a torn ACL. He's expected back this season but not for Week 1 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When the Cowboys start their three-game preseason next Thursday night in Denver, expect more opportunity for rookie head-turner Jalen Tolbert and second-year wideout T.J. Vasher.

Tolbert has showed serious promise in the offseason, especially in the red zone.