Dallas Cowboys running back suspended two games for violating PED policy, NFL says

OXNARD, Calif. — A Dallas Cowboys running back who also starred at a North Texas high school has been suspended for the first two games of the 2023 regular season.

The NFL announced on Monday that Ronald Jones, who signed with Dallas in March, violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He is suspended without pay.

The league said Jones can still participate in all preseason practices and games.

However, if Jones makes the final roster, he won't be available for the team until Week 3 of the regular season ahead of Sept. 24's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones signed with the Cowboys during the offseason as the team looked to bolster its rushing attack following the departure of veteran Ezekiel Elliott. He joined Dallas already having two Super Bowl wins under his belt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and just last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 25-year-old is also a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He played at McKinney North High School, where he was a four-star recruit. He chose to play college football at the University of Southern California.

Jones is looking to make a roster spot ahead of the regular season behind starter Tony Pollard, who will be playing on the franchise tag this year.