Dallas is trying to shore up its rushing defense.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have traded for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, a team source confirmed to WFAA.

WFAA's Mike Leslie confirmed Hankins was traded for a draft pick. NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the Cowboys were sending the Raiders a 2023 sixth-round pick.

According to Rapoport and Pelissero, the Cowboys also got a 2024 seventh-rounder back in the trade.

Hankins is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 340 pounds. The defensive tackle was drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2013. He spent four seasons with the Giants, then moved on to the Colts for one season, then to the Raiders for the past five.

In his NFL career, Hankins has recorded 366 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 47 QB hits, and 14.5 sacks. He posted 10 tackles and one quarterback hit in five games with Vegas this season.

Hankins joins a Dallas Cowboys defense already at the top of the league. Dallas leads the NFL with 29 sacks, but are 20th in the league in terms of rushing defense (841 yards). Hankins' size should help the Cowboys upfront, as he helped contribute to a Raiders defense ranked 3rd in rushing defense (624 yards total).

Dallas’ one defensive (somewhat) soft point has been run defense. They address it with a 6’3, 340lb defensive tackle. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 25, 2022