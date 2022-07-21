x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cowboys

So clean: The Cowboys are bringing back their original helmet for one game

The Cowboys wore the white helmets every year from the inaugural 1960 season until 1964, when the team switched to the silver helmets that are worn today.

More Videos

DALLAS — Hey Cowboy Nation, the white throwback helmets are back. 

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that America's Team will be rocking its throwback helmets – the white helmet with a single navy star – during the Thanksgiving Day game Nov. 24 against division rival New York Giants.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

According to the Cowboys' website, the white helmets will be matched with navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest along with white pants and navy socks.

This uniform serves as an homage to the Cowboys' first uniform during the inaugural 1960 season. Dallas wore versions of this original throwback uniform from 2004 until the 2012 season, team officials said in a release. 

The Cowboys wore the white helmets every season until 1964, when the team switched to the silver helmets that are worn today.

Here's a look at the Cowboys playing the Browns at the Cotton Bowl in 1960, rocking the original look:

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1960, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Ray Renfro (26), left, catches a pass before being tackled by Dallas Cowboys' Tom Franckhauser (32), right, during the first half of a football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. George Halas wanted an NFL team in Dallas, and in 1960 the influential founder of the Chicago Bears helped Clint Murchison get one. (AP Photo/File)
Credit: AP
FILE - In this October 1960 file photo, Cleveland Browns fullback Jim Brown (32) runs with a reception as Dallas Cowboys' Tom Franckhauser (32) defends and Don Healy falls to the turf during an NFL football game in Dallas. Arguably the greatest running back in NFL history, some say he may be best player at any position. The sixth pick overall, Brown rushed for 12,312 yards and 126 touchdowns before retiring at the peak of career to pursue acting. (AP Photo/File)

Dallas kicks off its 2022-23 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

More Cowboys coverage

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement