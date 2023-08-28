Preseason observations: Will Grier shines, rookies make their final case and the Cowboys may have found a kicker

The Dallas Cowboys made heavy use of their rookies to earn their first exhibition victory of the summer in the team's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Stakes were high for those on the roster bubble for the Dallas Cowboys as the team prepared to play its last exhibition game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heading into Saturday night's finale, the Cowboys were 0-2 in the preseason, and their final attempt to win a game also came with jobs on the line.

Dallas counts itself as a deep team that doesn’t have many roster spots open, but this final audition might have made the difference for some looking to make the cut.

Even so, the biggest headline going into the game was the arrival of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance onto the roster. The trade to acquire the 2021 No. 3 overall pick signaled that the Cowboys would keep three QBs on the active roster when most expected them to keep two -- in turn taking away one of the precious roster spots for those fighting for a job.

That also meant that Will Grier's play in this contest -- in which he'd take all the snaps under center -- would serve as one last shot for him to show what he brings to the table, either on Dallas' practice squad or somewhere else in the league.

Now with the game in our rearview mirror, here’s what we learned about the Cowboys in the team's 31-16 preseason victory over the Raiders.

Trey who?

Yes, the trade for Lance bumped Grier off the roster. But, truth is, the veteran signal caller was unlikely to make Week 1's 53-man roster even before the trade.

By giving Grier the full game at quarterback, though, the Cowboys might have put themselves in an awkward position, however.

With QB1 Dak Prescott calling the plays on Satuday, Grier put on a show, throwing for 305 yards on 29-for-35 passing, and accounting for four touchdowns -- tossing for two and running in two himself. His offense also converted on 64 percent of their third and fourth downs on their way totaling 457 yards and 31 points.

The preseason finale win was Grier’s finest moment in two years with the Cowboys, and while he was supposed to be auditioning for 31 other teams, it’s perhaps worth wondering if the 28-year-old QB may have pushed veteran Cooper Rush out of a job.

Granted, that doesn’t seem likely, but Grier did showcase what he can do for another team -- possibly even enough for another team to trade for him, and definitely enough to return as a practice squad option (if the team has room).

Rookies shined

The Cowboys wanted to see what some of their young players who've fighting for a roster spot could do, and a few of those rookies subsequently made the team's upcoming roster decisions -- the initial 53-man roster will be set Tuesday -- even tougher.

Two undrafted free agents particularly shined bright, while two drafted rookies stepped up and made the case to move up the depth chart themselves.

Running back Hunter Luepke, who hadn't had many preseason opportunities through the first two games, finally got a chance to show what he could do on Saturday. And the undrafted Swiss army knife out of North Dakota St. didn’t disappoint.

Luepke had a team-high 58 rushing yards, while also catching five passes for 60 yards and a score. The rookie had a reputation for doing a little bit of everything in college, and he demonstrated that ability in this win, too.

It might be hard to keep Luepke on the 53-man roster, but he certainly did enough to warrant a place in Dallas, even if it’s on the practice squad.

Another undrafted free agent rookie who impressed was guard T.J. Bass. If the Cowboys wanted a long look at what they had in this young offensive lineman, they saw another good performance that should result in Bass’ inclusion on the roster.

Through three preseason appearances, Bass has earned his place on the team -- and he showed it again versus the Raiders.

As for the drafted rookies, fifth-round pick Asim Richards stood out well at left tackle. The Cowboys might have found their swing tackle in him, as Richards continued to outplay the other options.

Meanwhile, second-round pick tight end Luke Schoonmaker accounted for the team's other receiving touchdown -- his first with the Cowboys. After missing a lot of time throughout his first offseason program with Dallas, Schoonmaker making plays in game action is a positive step forward for the former Michigan standout.

Aubrey makes his case

The Cowboys might have found their kicker in rookie Brandon Aubrey.

He made all four of his extra points in this game, and went 1-2 on a pair of 59-yard field goal attempts. His first attempt from deep went wide left, but both tries had plenty of distance, demonstrating that he has the leg to make kicks from beyond average distance. That’s a stark contrast to many of the other veteran options still available.

These were pressure situations for Aubrey, who needed to prove that he could make kicks. His performance was the strongest statement that he could make, and it came at the right time.

The Cowboys still have a decision to make at kicker, but Aubrey looks like the frontrunner at the moment, with any other option coming from outside the organization -- and no more preseason action to serve as a tryout.