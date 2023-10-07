Fallen Dallas police officer to be honored by San Jose police ahead of Cowboys-49ers game

Jose De La Rocha and his family had tickets to the Cowboys-49ers game, but he tragically died of a heart attack in August.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August.

The family of a Dallas police officer who died of a heart attack in August – and was also a big Cowboys fan – will get the red carpet rolled out for them Sunday to the Cowboys-49ers game, courtesy of the San Jose Police Department.

Jose De La Rocha, a senior corporal for the Dallas Police Department, bought tickets to Sunday's game but died at home at 39 years old. He was survived by his wife and 4-year-old son. His wife, Adriana De La Rocha, told NBC Bay Area News she thought about canceling the trip, but he would have wanted them to watch their beloved Cowboys take on the 49ers.

The San Jose Police Department heard about the family's loss and stepped in. San Jose police officers will give the family a full police escort with lights and sirens to the game.

"Regardless of what uniform color you’re wearing, regardless of what shape badge you are, as a law enforcement officer, we think of ourselves as a family, and by extension family members of law enforcement officers are as well," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte told NBC Bay Area News.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia used to be the police chief for San Jose's department before coming to Texas, and he told NBC Bay Area News De La Rocha was "an amazing officer," and expressed gratitude to his former department for their kindness.

"The Dallas Police Department will be forever indebted to the San Jose Police Department for their leadership, the men and women, for what they’re going to do for that family," Garcia said.

De La Rocha loved working with children and was part of DPD's youth athletic league and worked with the boxing program, according to WFAA's Rebecca Lopez.

The Dallas Cowboys kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday Night Football, and the De La Rocha family will be at Levi Stadium to cheer them on.

"Just thank you to the Bay Area family for hosting us," Adriana De La Rocha said.

More Texas headlines: