Wade Wilson, a longtime NFL quarterback and a Cowboys assistant coach as recently as 2017, died Friday, the Cowboys announced in a news release.
Wilson, who turned 60 on Friday, coached the Cowboys' quarterbacks from 2000-2002 and again from 2007-2017. He also played for the Cowboys as a backup quarterback from 1995-1997.
Wilson, a Commerce native who played at East Texas State, also played for the Vikings, Falcons, Saints and Raiders over his 17-year NFL career from 1981-1998.
Wilson lived in Coppell, where he died at his home, according to the Cowboys' news release.
The Cowboys did not release Wilson's cause of death.
He had battled Type 1 diabetes for over 30 years and had to get a toe amputated in 2016 due complications of the disease, according to the Star-Telegram.
