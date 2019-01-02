Wade Wilson, a longtime NFL quarterback and a Cowboys assistant coach as recently as 2017, died Friday, the Cowboys announced in a news release.

Wilson, who turned 60 on Friday, coached the Cowboys' quarterbacks from 2000-2002 and again from 2007-2017. He also played for the Cowboys as a backup quarterback from 1995-1997.

Wilson, a Commerce native who played at East Texas State, also played for the Vikings, Falcons, Saints and Raiders over his 17-year NFL career from 1981-1998.

Wilson lived in Coppell, where he died at his home, according to the Cowboys' news release.

8 Dec 1996: Quarterback Wade Wilson of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game, 10-6.

The Cowboys did not release Wilson's cause of death.

He had battled Type 1 diabetes for over 30 years and had to get a toe amputated in 2016 due complications of the disease, according to the Star-Telegram.

