Dallas Cowboys win 37-34 in devastating win over New York

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was hurt in the third quarter with a right ankle injury.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the game.

The Dallas Cowboys are back at home at AT&T Stadium and got their second win of the season against the 0-4 New York Giants.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, now the offensive coordinator for the Giants, had a few words with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones before the game. This is the first time the Cowboys have played against former head coach Garrett.

Follow along here for live updates throughout the game, and tune in later tonight for post-game analysis from the WFAA Sports department.

Follow WFAA sports reporters Mike Leslie, Jonah Javad and Joe Trahan on Twitter for live updates.

First quarter

The Cowboys start the game with the ball, but a failed pass to CeeDee Lamb sets the team up for a field goal. Greg Zuerlein hits the 3-pointer, scoring the first points of the game. 3-0 Dallas.

Tight end Evan Engram responded with a short run from the red zone on the first Giants possession of the game. The PAT is good. 7-3 New York.

On the next possession, Ezekiel Elliott tips a pass to Giants linebacker Kyler Fackrell, resulting in a pick-six. PAT is good. 14-3 New York.

Cowboys go three-and-out on the next possession.

Second quarter

New York hits a 55-yard field goal to end their previous drive. 17-3 New York.

A 14-play, 75-yard, almost 7-minute Cowboys drive alter, Zeke Elliott runs it in on the goal line to give Dallas their first touchdown of the game. PAT is good. 17-10 New York.

The Cowboys the tied it up on a defensive score after Tank Lawrence sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and Anthony Brown ran it in for a touchdown. PAT is good. It's a tie game at 17-17.

It really says a lot that there was a faction of people on here that believed this was a serious tweet. https://t.co/dzftKt9MOB — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020

The Giants settle for a field goal with less than a minute left to go in the first half after a fake field goal touchdown pass gets called back because of an illegal shift penalty. 20-17 New York.

Dak Prescott receives a touchdown pass, his first NFL catch, from Cedrick Wilson in a trick play late in the first half to put the Cowboys back up again. PAT is good, making it 24-20 Dallas. He's the first Cowboys quarterback to catch a touchdown since Danny White in 1985.

The CBS crew mentioned the last Dallas QB to catch a touchdown pass was Danny White in 1985. Here's that play.#DallasCowboys #NYGvsDAL https://t.co/JQcG4CI3O5 — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) October 11, 2020

The Giants spike it to end the half.

At halftime, it's 24-20 Dallas.

Third quarter

New York starts the second half with the ball. They go three-and-out after an offensive pass interference call sends back a touchdown. That punt is replayed after a Cowboys penalty, and the Giants knock in a 54-yard field goal. It's now a one-point game, 24-23 Dallas.

Dak Prescott is carted off the field after a gruesome ankle injury following a tackle.

Oh no..... Dak's ankle is pointing the wrong way. — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 11, 2020

The entire Cowboys team is coming over toward Dak Prescott as they load him up onto the cart.



A brutal moment, as he buries his head in a towel, apparently crying. Hugs from several of his teammates. Wow. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020

Andy Dalton is now under center for the Cowboys.

Zeke Elliott scores again to keep the Cowboys in the lead, 31-23 Dallas.

Fourth quarter

New York scores a field goal. 31-26 Dallas.

Later, New York scores and gets the 2-point conversion. It's now 34-31 New York.

Dallas hits a field goal. 34-34.

With three seconds left, Michael Gallup gets two great catches to set up a field goal to break the tie.

Dallas hits the field goal to make it 37-34.