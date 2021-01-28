x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Cowboys

Jason Witten plans to sign 1-day deal with Dallas to retire a Cowboy, ESPN reports

The tight end spent all but one of his 17 seasons in Dallas.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) greets fans following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Jason Witten, who played for Las Vegas this past season, plans to retire again. 

Witten is expected to sign a one-day deal with Dallas in March, according to reports from ESPN, so he can retire a Cowboy.

The tight end spent all but one of his 17 seasons in Dallas.

"A coach once told me, 'The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,'" Witten told ESPN. "As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation."

Witten retired the first time in 2018 as a Cowboy and spent one year working as an announcer for ESPN before returning to the NFL.

RELATED: Jason Witten is coming out of retirement to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019

After coming out of retirement, Witten played one year for the Cowboys, then signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Witten holds franchise records in Dallas for games played, starts, catches and receiving yards.

Witten was a third-round draft pick in 2003. 

Related Articles