Jason Witten plans to sign 1-day deal with Dallas to retire a Cowboy, ESPN reports

Jason Witten, who played for Las Vegas this past season, plans to retire again.
Witten is expected to sign a one-day deal with Dallas in March, according to reports from ESPN, so he can retire a Cowboy.
The tight end spent all but one of his 17 seasons in Dallas.
"A coach once told me, 'The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,'" Witten told ESPN. "As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation."
Witten retired the first time in 2018 as a Cowboy and spent one year working as an announcer for ESPN before returning to the NFL.
After coming out of retirement, Witten played one year for the Cowboys, then signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Witten holds franchise records in Dallas for games played, starts, catches and receiving yards.
Witten was a third-round draft pick in 2003.