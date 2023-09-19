Jerry Jones says comments alleged in racial discrimination lawsuit are 'just inaccurate'

"I don’t have a lot to add in general. The issue was being criticized for in some manner implying that there was something other than the best spirit, best actions in me for being fair relative to biasness to race. That was just inaccurate. That allegation is just inaccurate, completely. I’m very active, and I’m very positive about having minority potential ownership in the National Football League. And I'm active in that direction. The main reason I’m qualified to say that to anybody who would fit that bill is because I came from the back of the pack to get to be a part of ownership. I certainly was not listed anywhere in the thousands and thousands and thousands of people on this earth as someone that was financially qualified to own an NFL team, and in doing so, have influence from the position of ownership. My position is the opposite from what I am being critiqued for. And it just didn't happen that way. So, it was not accurate. And again, for those who haven't read this or think this is important enough to be talking about the defense of it, I understand because I know the times we’re in. But I want to be a good soldier here.”