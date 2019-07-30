This story has been updated with a statement from the City of Frisco.

The man involved in a 2017 car crash with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is suing the team and Elliott for more than $20 million.

In an amended lawsuit filed Tuesday in Collin County, plaintiff Ronnie Barnard Hill claims:

"...the Dallas Cowboys conspired with the Frisco Police Department to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game."

The original suit was filed last August and only named Elliott and requested $1 million in damages.

The Dallas Cowboys declined to comment Tuesday.

The City of Frisco issued the following statement Tuesday night:

The Frisco Police Department responded to and investigated the January 11, 2017 crash involving Mr. Elliott and Mr. Hill according to department policies and procedures. The petition alleges on “information and belief” that the Frisco Police Department “conspired” with the Dallas Cowboys to “cover up the severity of the crash.” This allegation is false.

Both parties to the crash were offered medical attention and both refused. Emergency medical services were not requested by either party. Neither party was treated or transported.

The collision occurred on Jan. 11, 2017, at Dallas and Gaylord parkways when Elliott's Yukon ran a red light and struck and totaled Hill's BMW.

At the time, police said that Elliott had been involved in a minor car crash near the team's practice facility.

Cowboys personnel were at the scene of the incident and told Hill "we will take care of everything," the lawsuit says.

The suit also alleges that if Elliott had been examined following the collision, he likely would have been placed in concussion protocol, preventing him from playing in the Cowboys playoff game that January.

Dallas went on to lose its Jan. 15, 2017, game against Green Bay, but Elliott had 125 yards on 22 carries.

Hill suffered permanent personal injuries and damages, according to the suit, and is seeking damages for medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, loss of earning capacity and more.

