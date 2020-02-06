DALLAS — It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be staying home this summer.

All 32 NFL teams have been told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple reports including the Associated Press and NFL.com.

Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, however Dallas, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Buffalo are among the teams that travel elsewhere for training camp.

That means that this summer the Cowboys will not travel to Oxnard, California, where they have held their training camp since 2012.

The Cowboys’ practice facility is located at The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 and will be the first two teams to report in late July.

There is still no word on exactly when training camp will get underway.

