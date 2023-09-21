'I will be back and better' | Trevon Diggs, NFL players react to torn ACL that has sidelined Dallas Cowboys DB for the season

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during practice on Thursday.

TEXAS, USA — The Dallas Cowboys' stellar defense took a huge hit Thursday after the team announced star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice and will miss the remainder of the season.

As soon as the news broke, several current and former NFL players took to social media to offer the 25-year-old DB words of support:.

Praying for you @TrevonDiggs. You’re going to comeback even stronger. 🙏🏿 https://t.co/BLgEhLECIe — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) September 21, 2023

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 heal up big dog @TrevonDiggs — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 21, 2023





We praying for you @TrevonDiggs please believe me when I say this will make your story better! — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) September 21, 2023





I am my brothers keeper! I got you 7! No more need to be said! 🦁🦅 pic.twitter.com/8ujEMegYuP — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 21, 2023

We're with you, 7️⃣ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 21, 2023

Diggs thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes, and vowed to be back and be better.

Thank you for all the prayers and I appreciate everyone for checking on me!

This is just God’s Plan. I will be back and better!

🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/taUQavX69e — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) September 21, 2023