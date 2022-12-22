Cowboys rookie DE Sam Williams involved in car crash in Plano, police say

Police told WFAA that Williams was hit by another vehicle that didn't appear to yield to oncoming traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a vehicle crash in Plano on Thursday afternoon, police told WFAA.

Police said they believe Williams was driving a black Corvette near SH 121 and Preston Road when he was hit by another vehicle that didn't appear to yield to oncoming traffic.

Both Williams and the other driver were taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said. They didn't appear to have serious injuries.

Police said they're investigating whether speed was a factor in the incident.

Further details were not immediately available.

The 23-year-old rookie has been a part of the Cowboys' defensive line rotation throughout the 2022 season. He currently has 13 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble on the year.

The Cowboys chose Williams in the second round with the 56th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Ole Miss.

The Cowboys are currently getting ready for an NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday at AT&T Stadium.