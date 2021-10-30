What if Dak can't play Sunday night? Meet the backup who'd make his first career start

There is the lingering whisper about Prescott's long-term health, and what is the prudent approach, given Dallas' 2.5-game lead in the NFC East.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to play on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. That's not based on discussions within the Cowboys organization, or things Prescott said during this week of practice.



That's based on what your eyes tell you, just looking at the video of him running around the practice field, pushing himself to be ready for Sunday. He moved around without incident this week at practice. And barring a setback over the course of this weekend, you should expect Dak to be on the field Sunday night.

But there is the lingering whisper about Prescott's long-term health, and what is the prudent approach, given Dallas' 2.5-game lead in the NFC East. Just as Dallas did preseason, when Prescott dealt with a latissimus strain and the Cowboys kept him from throwing for several days, they could be cautious with their $160 million quarterback, and hold him back for one game.

And if that happens, it will be Cooper Rush to make the start on Sunday night. It would mark his first NFL start, and would represent his first significant action of any kind in a regular season game.

How inexperienced is Rush? He's played in just six games in his career, and all of those appearances were in mop-up duty. He's only taken 29 total snaps in his entire career, and he's only thrown three passes, completing one of them.

If Dak cannot play on Sunday night -- or if Dallas elects to play it safe with him, to ensure his late-season health -- they have a major problem under center. Because the Cowboys roster, as complete as it is in many other facets, is woefully underprepared at backup quarterback.

The Vikings defense ranks atop the NFL in sacks per pass attempt. They get after the quarterback incredibly well. And if that's what Rush has to face, on his 30th snap of his NFL career, look out.

Now, if Rush has to start, he will of course have at his disposal one of the premier offenses across the NFL. He'll have the ability to hand it off to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who can run against a Vikings defense that ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed per game. And he'll be able to throw the ball to an ever-dangerous receiving corps that can create big windows for him to throw into.

But there's no question that the offense will be markedly different if Prescott can't play.

Which brings us back to the question about whether the Cowboys should 'play it safe', and give Prescott the extra week to be sure he's healthy. Yes, the Cowboys lead in the NFC East looks prohibitive, especially when you consider how bad the other three teams in the division have appeared so far this season. That's fine, and yes, the NFC East should be a walk for Dallas.

But that's not your competition anymore. Your competition -- and how refreshing is this for Cowboys fans to hear -- is the top of the NFC East. Green Bay, Arizona, Tampa Bay, and the Los Angeles Rams. That's your competition now. And in the race for the top seed, home field advantage, and a first round bye in the NFC Playoffs, there is no wiggle room. There is no space for you to possibly sacrifice a game.

Dak looks like a guy who is healthy enough to play. He moved around the practice field with ease this week, and does not appear hobbled by the calf strain at all. If all that we've been able to see is an accurate reflection of how he feels, Prescott needs to play on Sunday night.