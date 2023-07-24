What to watch for at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California

America's Team is set to begin training camp in sunny Southern California, and KENS 5 is sending a team to cover all things Dallas Cowboys.

OXNARD, Calif. — America's Team is set to begin training camp in sunny Southern California, and KENS 5 is sending a team to cover all things Dallas Cowboys this week.

Sports anchor Nate Ryan will be out in Oxnard following the developments at camp, which runs from July 25 to August 15. Players have to report by Tuesday, and team owner Jerry Jones will deliver his annual State of the Cowboys address on Wednesday.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the plays this year, taking over for departing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Six-time All Pro offensive guard Zack Martin is a rock on the offensive line, but reports indicate that he may sit out because he's unhappy with his contract status. His participation - or lack thereof - will be worth watching this week.

There are plenty of talented players vying for a spot on the 53-man roster. One of those guys is Isaac Alarcón, who first joined the Cowboys organization in 2020. He's trying to become the first player born and raised in Mexico to make an NFL roster.

For all the latest updates on these stories and more, check back on this story and follow Nate Ryan on Twitter.

