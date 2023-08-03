Watch: 2023 inductee DeMarcus Ware sings national anthem ahead of Hall of Fame Game

Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware sang the national anthem ahead of the Hall of Fame Game.

CANTON, Ohio — Prior to kickoff between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, 2023 inductee DeMarcus Ware provided fans with an unlikely highlight.

After being introduced along with the rest of the 2023 class in front of the fans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos outside linebacker/defensive end took the microphone and proceeded to perform the national anthem. Ware told "The Dallas Morning News" that he was the most nervous he's ever been leading up to his performance on Thursday night.

“You can never be ready for that,” Ware said. “There’s ways you can prepare for it and have ample amount of vocal lessons. But when you get up there and when the crowd goes silent, it’s your turn to get up there and sing to the whole United States of America on what it stands for. And that is huge.”

You can watch the entirety of Ware's performance of the Star Spangled Banner, via the NFL's official Twitter account, in the video player below.

Selected by the Cowboys out of Troy with the No. 11 pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, Ware was one of the NFL's most dominant pass-rushers during his 12-year career with the Cowboys (2005-2013) and Broncos (2014-2016). A four-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection, he tallied 138.5 career sacks and helped anchor Denver's Super Bowl-winning defense during the 2015 season.