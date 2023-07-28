Geronimo was let go Saturday after an internal review.

ASHBURN, Va. — A local radio personality was fired after making disparaging, sexist remarks about a sports reporter live on his show during Commanders training camp.

WBIG "BIG 100" radio presenter Don Geronimo was let go Saturday after an internal review by parent company iHeart Radio.

"After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG," President of the Washington DC Region for iHeartMedia, Aaron Hyland said. "We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values."

His termination comes after both he and Crash Young were barred from broadcasting at Washington Commanders training camp in Ashburn, Virginia Friday morning following comments made during their radio show Thursday.

A large outdoor tent utilized by the radio station Thursday was unoccupied on Friday while the second day of Commanders training camp got underway.

Commanders' leadership banned iHeartMedia, the parent company of WBIG, from broadcasting on the premises on Friday.

"Hey look, Barbie's here. Hi, Barbie girl," Geronimo shouted out to WUSA9's Sharla McBride, while live on air Thursday as she was walking in to cover the team's training camp activities. "I'm guessing she's a cheerleader."

Later in the broadcast, Geronimo again spotted McBride as she was conducting interviews.

"Oh hey. There's that chick that you thought .. said tight," said Geronimo.

"Yah. I screamed tight when she was .." said Crash before being interrupted.

"I think. I think she's a sportscaster at Channel 9. Or Channel 7," said Geronimo.

"Yeah, She's familiar," replied Crash.

"I thought she was a cheerleader," said Geronimo.

In 2022, during the Dan Snyder era, the Washington Commanders signed a three year partnership deal with iHeartMedia which is the parent company of WBIG and several other Washington-area radio stations.

McBride said she was hurt and incredibly offended that after 17 years as a journalist, sexist comments like that discredit her as a professional. She called it inappropriate, unprofessional and embarrassing.

When the new Commanders ownership group, led by Josh Harris, heard about Thursday's radio comments by the duo, team President Jason Wright was fuming.

"We have worked hard to ensure that everyone feels safe and respected in our workplace, and we took swift action when we learned that an employee of our partner iHeart made sexually disparaging remarks to and about a member of the media while she was broadcasting live from training camp yesterday," said a Commanders spokesperson in a statement to WUSA9.

"iHeart and the individual were not permitted to broadcast from Training Camp today, and we will continue to work collaboratively with iHeart to address the issue and trust that iHeart will take appropriate action as it works through an internal investigation."

“Objectifying women is harmful and disrespectful," said WUSA9 General Manager Richard Dyer. "We’ve heard from the Washington Commanders that they are addressing this situation directly with iHeartRadio. Promoting respect, empathy and equal treatment for all individuals, regardless of gender, is crucial for building respect in any workplace.”

Aaron Hyland, the D.C. region President for iHeartMedia, wouldn't address if the broadcasters had been reprimanded.