Bills fans in KC, Chiefs fans in Buffalo prepare for busy playoff weekend

Casey's Black Rock on Amherst Street is a Chiefs-backer bar in the City of Buffalo. Al's Bar and Grill is a Bills-backers bar within Chiefs Kingdom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They say even while away, you can always find a place to call home. A place that will make you some food, appreciate your jersey, and welcome you in to cheer on your football team.

Near Kansas City, that place is Al's Bar and Grill, a Bills-backers bar within Chiefs Kingdom.

"We are getting ready for the big game here. It's absolutely crazy in here, now I'm loaded with Bills fans, we're going through chicken wings, "owner Al Burns told 2 On Your Side.

Burns said he expects many Bills fans to make their way through his bar this weekend. He ordered 2,000 pounds of chicken wings in preparation.

"We're going to have probably I would be close to a thousand bills fans go through this building in the next three days," he said.

Believe it or not, there is a home for Chiefs fans in Buffalo as well, Casey's Black Rock on Amherst street.

Owner Vinnie Garofalo is a lifelong Kansas City fan and created a home base for Chiefs fans here in Western New York.

"Bills fans have been super gracious and like letting this slide, being real cool. As long as they can come in here and make a little noise on Sunday, we have no problem with that," Garofalo said.

The bar is filled with Chiefs memorabilia and a few Buffalo Bills items. Vinnie says fans tend to separate during game time.

"It's funny because when each team plays on Sunday, if they are playing at the same time, we give the Bills fans the entire front area of the bar and we go in the back room and kind of do our thing. So you'll hear the 'Shout' song out here, and you'll hear the Chiefs' fight song back here, "said Garofalo.

No matter if you are watching from Al's in Kansas City, Casey's in Buffalo, at the game or home on your couch, Go Bills!