KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are exercising their fifth-year option on Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, a person familiar with their decision told The Associated Press, though both sides remain optimistic that they will agree on a long-term contract before the start of the season.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the move.

Teams are allowed to use a fifth-year option on players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

If the Chiefs are unable to sign Mahomes to a long-term deal, he would be due a base salary of $25 million for the 2021 season.

