Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady

BOSTON — A person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP. He will help the defending AFC East champions move on from the departure of three-time MVP Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay this offseason.