Report: Le'Veon Bell to sign with Kansas City Chiefs; Bills were a contender for the free agent

Bell, who was released by the Bills' AFC East rival New York Jets earlier this week, was previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It appears star running back Le'Veon Bell will not be joining the Buffalo Bills and joining the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report.

A report from Jeremy Fowler, ESPN senior reporter for the NFL earlier Thursday said that running back Le'Veon Bell plans to sign with one of three reported teams: Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Late Thursday it was reported that Bell had dropped Buffalo out of consideration as a potential landing spot, according to two reporters for the The Athletic.

Le’Veon has reportedly narrowed his decision down to the Chiefs or Dolphins, per @JCTSports and @ByNateTaylor pic.twitter.com/4QgSVqayEx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020

It then became down to decision time late Thursday and reports indicate that Bell will be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his press conference on Thursday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the report that the Bills was among Bell's team he wanted to sign with saying, "We look at every situation to try to improve our football team."

Bell is a 28-year-old, three time Pro Bowl player with 6,199 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns in his career.