Last week, the Cleveland Browns kicked off their coaching search by interviewing Mike McCarthy.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach, however, is already off the board.

According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Dallas Cowboys have hired McCarthy to be their next head coach. Dallas' hiring of McCarthy comes just one day after it fired Jason Garrett, who had amassed an 85-67 record as the Cowboys' head coach over the course of the last 10 seasons.

In 13 seasons with the Packers, McCarthy totaled a 125-77-2 regular-season record (10-8 postseason) and a win in Super Bowl XLV. He took the 2019 NFL season off from coaching after being fired by Green Bay midway through the 2018 campaign.

While the Browns have interviewed no shortage of candidates since meeting with McCarthy last Thursday, the 56-year-old Pittsburgh native had been considered one of the more serious candidates in Cleveland's coaching search. In the time since McCarthy's interview, the Browns have confirmed interviews with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski each reportedly scheduled to interview with the team later this week.

