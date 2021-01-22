NFL invites 7,500 health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV

All 32 NFL teams will be able to send four vaccinated health care workers to the big game.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL just announced 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, mostly from across the Tampa Bay area and central Florida, are being invited to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

Among those invitees were health care workers from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, who were surprised by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with the news via a Zoom call. You can watch their reactions here.

All health care workers being invited have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

In a release, Goodell says this was a way for the league to honor and thank these workers for their continued work on the front lines during the pandemic.

The NFL says invited guests will get free Super Bowl tickets and gameday experiences directly from the league.

While most guests will be from Florida, the league says all 32 NFL teams will select four vaccinated health care workers to attend the game on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell said in a release. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

The NFL also announced 14,500 additional fans will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium for the big game. This, after discussions with public health officials including the CDC, Florida Department of Health and area hospitals and health care systems, according to a release.

The league says safety protocols for the Super Bowl "enhance" existing COVID-19 protocols implemented for this season. These measures include mandatory masks, social-distancing, seating pods and touchless "in-stadium experiences."

"Florida is proud to host Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to crown the champion of an unprecedented NFL season," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in a statement.

"On behalf of Floridians and football fans across the nation, I'd like to thank the many men and women who worked hard to make this game a reality, especially our frontline health care workers who have worked tirelessly over the past year to keep people safe," DeSantis added. "I look forward to the positive impact this game will have on the Tampa Bay area, and my family and I can't wait for the big game!"

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. You can watch the game locally on 10 Tampa Bay and nationally on CBS stations.