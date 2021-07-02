Healthcare workers hope attending Super Bowl LV will boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence

“That it’s safe. That it’s perfectly OK to go out there and trust the science and get the vaccine," one registered nurse said.

HOUSTON — Four lucky Houston hospital workers will have a front-row seat to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

They arrived in Tampa on Saturday and will be among the few lucky ones chosen to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“It’s still kind of surreal because until I actually go, I don’t know if I’m going to believe it yet," said registered nurse Kaitlin Hernandez. "It’s just really crazy that I get to do something like this."

As a way of telling them, "Thank you," the NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers from across the country to the big game. But putting them on display may also send another message about the vaccine.

“That it’s safe. That it’s perfectly OK to go out there and trust the science and get the vaccine," said registered nurse Bhumi Patel.

“That it’s safe, and you know, we’re here. We’re still around. And we’re healthy," said registered nurse Matthew Rivera.

The message that the vaccine is safe is one healthcare leaders said they’ll continue pushing as long as they have to.

“Frankly there’s been a lot of misinformation largely in social media," said Chris Siebenaler, CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land.

A recent study from the University of Houston shows nearly 60 percent of Texans say they will likely get the vaccine. Siebenaler hopes they can inspire more confidence in the coming months.

“What happens is the more people who get it, and the more that other people who have chosen not to get the vaccine, the more they see that we’re doing OK after having the vaccine and that we are protected, I think that’s going to get people to want to do it," Siebenaler said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner also hopes to convince those of every age and race that it’s safe.

“When you get an opportunity to take the vaccine, please take the vaccine. Don’t put yourself at the back end of the line," Mayor Turner said.