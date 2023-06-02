FROM GROVETON TO THE SUPER BOWL: Lane Johnson looking to make his hometown proud...again!

The NFL All-Pro was always a fan favorite among all those that remember him in his East Texas hometown.

GROVETON, Texas — Before Lane Johnson was an All-Pro offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, he was a star quarterback in the small town of Groveton.

The East Texas native has already won one Super Bowl for his hometown. This year, he has a chance to do it yet again. And you can believe that the residents of Groveton remember every moment watching Johnson light up the scoreboard on Friday nights.

"He actually made it to State one year. He was the type of person that never liked to let his team down," said longtime resident Luther Cockrell. "He was always going to be that team leader."

Cockrell and his wife Kathleen remember Lane growing up in Groveton. Kathleen was a teacher there for 42 years, where she has vivid memories of him both on and off the field. As great as he was as a quarterback, Cockrell says he was even better as a person.

"We're all so proud of him like he belonged to us," said Cockrell. "We know he's a special kid, but in our hearts, he's one of ours. he's like my grandkid."

The memories of Johnson and the Eagles' last Super Bowl win has its very own section in the Groveton trophy case. A gold Super Bowl ball is accompanied by articles and pictures of Johnson.

Groveton is hoping that they can add another gold ball to the trophy case. But most importantly, it's a big moment for the current players of the Indians football program. Head coach Matthew Woodard says it gives his players someone to look up to and strive to be like one day too.

"For the kids that dress in the same locker, play on the same field, and sport the G, he's a great role model for our kids," said Woodard. "It would be awesome for our kids to say that there are traditions here and to see what they could grow up and become."