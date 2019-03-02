CLEVELAND — 5:30 p.m.-Patriots, Rams set for Super Bowl LIII

The National Football League will crown a new champion tonight as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are set to play in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with the winner getting to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

Led by quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots will make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and ninth overall together, while the upstart Rams, and the young tandem of coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff, are back in the NFL’s biggest game for the first time since the 2001 season.

Brady and Belichick are looking for their sixth Super Bowl Championship together, while the Rams are set to make their fourth-ever appearance in the final game of the NFL season. In their last appearance, the Rams suffered a 20-17 loss to the Patriots on a last-second field goal from Adam Vinatieri.

The Patriots and Rams will share the Super Bowl stage 17 years to the day they last met for the Lombardi Trophy.