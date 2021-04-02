The Gallery Furniture owner bet $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

HOUSTON — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't the only big winners on Super Bowl night. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale had a good night, too.

The Gallery Furniture owner bet $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were +3.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gallery Furniture ran a promotion, in which customers who spent $3,000 or more on certain mattresses would get their purchase for free if the Buccaneers won.

So there were some Gallery customers cheering on the Bucs, too!

According to DraftKings, McIngvale flew to Colorado and placed his bet on the company’s Sportsbook app at the Colorado Springs airport.

“Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason," McIngvale said in a statement. "The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue.”

McIngvale is known for placing bets on big sporting events, most notably in 2017 and 2019 when the Houston Astros reached the World Series. In 2017, Gallery Furniture offered customers a deal where if they spent $3,000 or more on a mattress, and the Astros won it all, they’d get a refund. McIngvale ended up refunding more than $13 million.