Miller Lite to send $8 Venmo to 5,000 people during Super Bowl for typing 836-character URL

INDIANAPOLIS — Let the beer wars begin.

Miller Lite is giving people a chance to win $8 — the cost of a six-pack of Miller Lite beers — for simply typing a URL during one of it's competitor's Super Bowl commercials on Sunday, Feb. 7.

While Michelob Ultra airs its Super Bowl commercial, Miller Lite is reminding people that its beer has only one additional calorie than its competitor — a difference that can be made by typing a few characters on your phone or laptop.

Miller Lite will send $8 Venmos to the first 5,000 people who enter an 836-character URL when Michelob Ultra's ad airs.

Once the ad airs, Miller Lite will tweet an image of the website URL to type in, displaying the URL in a way that people can't copy and paste. Participants must spell everything correctly to access the website.

“As the Original Light Beer, we’re always glad when a competitor gives us the chance to remind people of Miller Lite’s great taste with only 96 calories,” said Zach Paciorek, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite. “And for more taste, we think the extra calorie is worth it.”

