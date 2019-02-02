ATLANTA — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a runaway choice for NFL MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Saturday.

In just his second pro season (first as Kansas City's starter), Mahomes stunned the NFL world by becoming just the second quarterback in history (along with Peyton Manning) to hit 5,000 yards passing and 50 touchdowns in the same campaign.

Mahomes was a model of bedrock consistency this season, posting 10 games of 300-plus yards passing and 11 outings of three or more touchdown passes.

From a win-loss perspective, the Texas Tech product guided Kansas City to the AFC West title and No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs.

And from an absurdity standpoint, Mahomes enjoyed multiple games of six touchdown passes, with both outings taking place on the road (Pittsburgh, Los Angeles).

NFL MVPS SINCE 2009

2009 – QB Peyton Manning, Colts

2010 – QB Tom Brady, Patriots

2011 – QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers

2012 – RB Adrian Peterson, Vikings

2013 – QB Peyton Manning, Broncos

2014 – QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers

2015 – QB Cam Newton, Panthers

2016 – QB Matt Ryan, Falcons

2017 – QB Tom Brady, Patriots

2018 – QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs



