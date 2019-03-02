ATLANTA — Super Bowl 53 kicked off in Atlanta on Sunday. The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Follow along with all the action here (all times EST):
6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles has won the coin toss — but will start the Super Bowl on defense.
New England special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater called heads and the coin turned up tails — but the Rams deferred, giving Tom Brady and the Patriots the ball first.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest daughter Bernice King and civil rights pioneers John Lewis and Andrew Young stood at midfield with the players for the toss.
___
5:55 p.m.
Dave Grohl was still floating from the Foo Fighters' star-studded show the night before as he walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"An amazing night," the Foo Fighters frontman told The Associated Press. "Great show. An absolute blast."
Asked if he was planning a surprise appearance at the halftime show, Grohl smiled. "I can't do any press. Sorry about that, but we're lucky enough to be able to come to the game today. It's a beautiful day. I love this city and I'm looking forward to it."
Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi are the featured acts at halftime, but the Super Bowl show is renowned for last-minute, surprise guests.
The Foo Fighters played a sold-out show Saturday night before 8,500 in Atlantic Station. Queen drummer Roger Taylor sat in for a cover of "Under Pressure." Tom Morello and Zac Brown came out for Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," and stayed onstage when Perry Farrell, the frontman of Jane's Addiction, played "Mountain Song."
Grohl, walking to the game with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, was looking forward to a fun night.
"Hopefully somewhere where there's cold beer and jalapeno peppers," he said with a grin.
___
5:25 p.m.
The Super Bowl teams had no surprises on their lists of inactive players.
Defensive tackle Danny Shelton and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. both returned to the Patriots' active roster after missing the AFC championship game. Also active were linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who missed a practice this week with an illness, and defensive lineman Malcom Brown, who was limited with a calf injury.
The Rams had no roster decisions to make with no significant injuries. Running back Todd Gurley, kicker Greg Zuerlein and defensive back Blake Countess were all ready to go after being cautious in recent practices.
New England's seven inactive players: tight end Stephen Anderson, offensive lineman James Ferentz, safety Obi Melifonwu, defensive linemen Ufomba Kamalu and Keionta Davis, defensive end Derek Rivers and defensive back Duke Dawson.
Los Angeles' inactives: defensive back Darious Williams, running back Justin Davis, linebackers Ogbo Okoronkwo and Trevon Young, offensive lineman Jamil Demby and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Tanzel Smart.