Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a national holiday?

NFL fans have long asked for a holiday on the Monday after the Super Bowl, but what would it take for it to happen?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kansas City Chiefs won the duel in the desert, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl 57.

And if you stayed up to watch the game, you're probably tired. Which is why many football fans believe there should be a holiday on the Monday after the Super Bowl.

WCNC Charlotte asked #WakeUpCLT viewers if they believe the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a holiday and responses were mostly split. Folks called for everything from starting the game sooner so more kids can watch to bumping the game to Saturday to maximize "Super Bowl weekend."

"No holiday just move the time earlier," one person wrote. "That will help a lot."

"Make it a Saturday afternoon game," one Instagram user wrote. "That way kids can watch it as well."

To help offset kids who stay up watching their favorite team, some school districts have delayed the start of class. This year, some Philadelphia-area schools are starting late for that very reason, and the same happened in Cincinnati last year.

Creating a new federal holiday for Super Bowl Monday would literally take an act of Congress, but it's not impossible. The most recent federal holiday designation came in 2021 when Juneteenth became a holiday. Perhaps the easiest thing would be a change in the league calendar, with the Super Bowl falling the Sunday before Presidents Day, which is Feb. 20 this year.

Some lawmakers have already drafted legislation to create such bills, including two Tennessee lawmakers who sponsored a bill saying enough people already take the day off.

What do you think? Should Monday after the Super Bowl be a holiday? Text us at 704-329-3600 and WCNC Charlotte will share your responses on our newscasts.

