Game-day delivery: Chiefs' Nick Allegretti welcomes twins

He's not the only player on baby watch.

WASHINGTON — No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, one player already has something big to celebrate — and he may not be the only one.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the Associated Press. Even though he was across the country, Allegretti was able to keep his wife company via FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel.

Allegretti's teammate Mecole Hardman may also welcome a Super Bowl baby this year. The wide receiver tweeted some exciting news about his pregnant girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon: "OMG HER WATER BROKE." Hardman is out on the injured reserve, so he won't be playing in the Super Bowl.

It's fairly uncommon for a Super Bowl player's child to be born during the big game, but it happened last year. When the L.A. Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Rams Wide Receiver Van Jefferson's wife, Samaria, was giving birth to their second child. But Jefferson had no idea, according to People.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

The couple had put a plan in place beforehand to account for that exact situation, they told the magazine. Part of that plan: Samaria left the game when she went into labor, and nobody told Jefferson until after the game.

There’s already one winner on Super Bowl Sunday: #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/vmpioTpq4P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

Super Bowl babies on each team?

Even crazier, it's possible we could have a second Super Bowl baby from the other team. Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, is expecting a child with his wife Kylie.

Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant, meaning she's close enough to giving birth that she could go into labor during the big game, just like Jefferson's wife.

In order to prepare for such a possibility, Kylie will be bringing her OB-GYN to Super Bowl LVII.

Jason made the revelation on the latest episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason said. “That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”