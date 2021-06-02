Which cities have hosted the most Super Bowls?

The NFL plays favorites when it comes to the big game.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL often plays favorites when it comes to where it plays the Super Bowl.

So which big cities which have hosted the most ‘big games?’

Coming in at number 3 -- Los Angeles. Tinsel Town has hosted the big game 7 times.

New Orleans comes in second with 10.

The city which has hosted the most Super Bowls? That's Miami. It's been in South Florida eleven times, including Super Bowl 54 in 2020.

There's only one current NFL city which has neither hosted a Super Bowl nor had its team play in one -- Cleveland.