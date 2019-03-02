It may not be the most watched sporting event of the day, but Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl is still entertaining and adorable.

Team Ruff won Puppy Bowl 15, and the team’s captain, a pup named Bennett, was awarded the “Chewy Lombarky Trophy.”

It was a high-scoring and very close game, with Team Ruff scoring 59 points and Team Fluff scoring 51.

Animal Planet hosts the Puppy Bowl to promote pet adoption. This year’s game featured 84 puppies from 44 rescue centers throughout the U.S. The puppies ranged in age from 12 to 24 weeks old.

There were also five Silkie chicken cheerleaders to cluck from the sidelines and a halftime show featuring the cats of "Purr-oon 5 with Adam Feline," a play on Maroon 5 and Adam Levine.

The network aired the game hours before Super Bowl 53. The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta.