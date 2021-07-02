We asked Tom Brady's haters about him. They still respect him.

They couldn't despise him more. They don't even necessary like what he eats. But, they can appreciate his legacy.

TAMPA, Fla. — We devoted a segment in our Super Bowl preview special on Saturday night to explain why Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time.

But, when somebody has that reputation, there are also bound to be lots of haters. We decided to talk to the haters themselves.

"Tom Brady stole 20 years of my life," Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid told us.

Broncos fan Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann set her Zoom background to be a tribute to Von Miller sacking Brady.

"He has gotten the better of us many times," she said.

Glenn Naughton has followed the Jets since he was 11. He chalks the hatred up to a place of frustration and even "jealousy."

Among the heaters, there was a common thread. While they may not like Brady at all, they still respect him and the leadership he's brought to the Bucs – plus, his pure athleticism.

"The guy's 43 years old. I'm 45, and I'm held together with bubble gum and duct tape," Reid said.

There were some food-related concerns from the Brady haters. Falcons fan Jeanna Kelley can't stand Brady and questioned his fruit and drink choices.

"I think he just ate a strawberry for the first time last year...I don't know what's up with that," Kelley said. "...Somehow this is a grown adult man with a family and a demanding job, and he doesn't drink coffee. I don't get it. I do not get it."

In fact, Brady once said it's not just that he doesn't drink coffee, he's never even tried it.

You can hear from the Brady haters in their own words here.

Watch Brady lead the Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.