Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M contract extension with Houston Texans: reports

The Houston Texans quarterback tweeted he couldn't be more honored and humbled to sign a long term deal in Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans fans -- it looks like Deshaun Watson is here to stay with us a little while longer.

The quarterback has agreed to extend his contract with the Texans, signing a four-year deal for $160 million, according to NFL.com.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Watson is set to earn $111M in guarantees.

Watson confirmed the news on Twitter saying he couldn't be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston.

"I promise to do everything I can to not only bring a championship to this great city but also leave a legacy of helping positively impact this community," he wrote.

J.J. Watt took to Twitter to congratulate the young QB on his big payday.

"We're lucky to have this one in Houston," Watt wrote.